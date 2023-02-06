Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,432 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,907,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after acquiring an additional 22,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,425,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,922,000 after acquiring an additional 125,365 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe stock traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $376.23. 989,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.33 and a 200 day moving average of $347.03. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $522.48. The company has a market capitalization of $172.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

