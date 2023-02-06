Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,716 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 146 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

ADBE stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $376.18. The company had a trading volume of 410,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,168. The company has a market capitalization of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $344.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $522.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

