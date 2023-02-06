ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. ABCMETA has a market cap of $15.81 million and approximately $10,557.51 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00048355 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029993 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00223294 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002816 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.0001744 USD and is down -6.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $8,702.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

