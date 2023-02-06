7,700 Shares in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Bought by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,099.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at about $427,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $52.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.61.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.