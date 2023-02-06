68,460 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000. NIKE makes up 0.8% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE NKE traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $124.55. 1,126,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,361,271. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $147.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

