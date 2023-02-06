3,295 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MCHP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, reaching $83.93. 159,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.358 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.50%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

