32,751 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Etsy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Etsy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETSY opened at $145.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.57. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $163.84.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Etsy news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 4,300 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.81, for a total value of $562,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,928.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $135,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares in the company, valued at $447,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,647 shares of company stock worth $20,767,689 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

