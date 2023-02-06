25,977 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by SWS Partners

SWS Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 65,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 33,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.67. The stock had a trading volume of 155,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,731. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.35.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.