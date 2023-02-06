23,846 Shares in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.4% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.57. 113,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,979. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $277.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.71 and its 200-day moving average is $245.11.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

