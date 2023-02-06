15,793 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Purchased by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 37.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $570.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $432.00 to $533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.80.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $450.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $385.12 and a 200-day moving average of $402.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total value of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 203,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,555,347.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total transaction of $466,834.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,353,299.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.51, for a total transaction of $113,137.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 203,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,555,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,930 shares of company stock valued at $33,878,176 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

