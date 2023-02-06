12,193 Shares in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $275,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 236,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 78,192 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2,576.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,890,000.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EELV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,099. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

