Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 206 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 113.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 13.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MCD opened at $264.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.77.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

