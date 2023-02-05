Zions Bancorporation N.A. Purchases 2,321 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,932 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.83 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 58,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,797 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

