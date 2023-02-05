Zions Bancorporation N.A. Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 713,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 117,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 17,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2 %

KDP stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $4,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,303,186 shares in the company, valued at $119,013,791.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also

