Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 298 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APTV stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $147.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Further Reading

