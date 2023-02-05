ZEON Price Down 37.1% This Week (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ZEON token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $38.47 million and $12,068.61 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 37.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ZEON

ZEON launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

