ZEDXION Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. ZEDXION has a market cap of $86.84 billion and $1.84 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEDXION alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00424825 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,707.75 or 0.28976334 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.00420492 BTC.

ZEDXION Token Profile

ZEDXION launched on May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEDXION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEDXION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.