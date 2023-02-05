Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on YUMC. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.53. Yum China has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $5,787,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2,927.3% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.