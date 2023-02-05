Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Has $11.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 6.8% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.67. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

