Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Xperi Price Performance

Xperi stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.64 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

