Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPER. BWS Financial upgraded Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.
Xperi Price Performance
Xperi stock opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Xperi has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in shares of Xperi by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 102,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.
Xperi Company Profile
Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.
