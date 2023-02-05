Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of XIN opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $12.30.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.