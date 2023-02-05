WOW-token (WOW) Price Hits $0.0296 on Major Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $295.89 million and approximately $0.78 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.52 or 0.01424298 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007213 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015099 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039438 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000582 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.19 or 0.01700469 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW-token is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02953077 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

