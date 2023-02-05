Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,407 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Workday by 11.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Workday by 10.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY opened at $185.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 189.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.22 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $846,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares in the company, valued at $16,694,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $282.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.47.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

