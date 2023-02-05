Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,429.25.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.