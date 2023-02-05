WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WisdomTree Stock Down 1.4 %

WT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $5.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,704,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,295. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $854.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.45. WisdomTree has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WisdomTree from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

WisdomTree Company Profile

WisdomTree, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

