William Rucker Buys 7,000 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider William Rucker bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,460 ($18.03) per share, with a total value of £102,200 ($126,219.59).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,491 ($18.41) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a one year low of GBX 937 ($11.57) and a one year high of GBX 1,942.50 ($23.99). The company has a market cap of £4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,307.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,244.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,239.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a GBX 25.30 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ICP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,015 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

