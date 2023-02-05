Westpac Banking Corp Sells 20,144 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,144 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $23,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,224 shares of company stock worth $18,401,604. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $258.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.35.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 11.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

