Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,536 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $21,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 10.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 28.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,334,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,371 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.9% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 13.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Citigroup Trading Down 1.5 %

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.85. The company has a market cap of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.