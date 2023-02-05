Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $30,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,893,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,247,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,001,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $211.00 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

