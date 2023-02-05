Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,973 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $19,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SUI opened at $160.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 78.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $195.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sun Communities from $175.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

