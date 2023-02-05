Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,695 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 64.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,901,935,000 after buying an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,923,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $708,540,000 after buying an additional 162,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,560,000 after buying an additional 595,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.95.

Shares of COP stock opened at $108.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

