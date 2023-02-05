Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,608,000 after buying an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48,148.9% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,214,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,412,000 after buying an additional 4,205,325 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after buying an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,781.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,963 shares of company stock valued at $34,860,477 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.