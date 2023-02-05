Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $60.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WDC. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.05.

Western Digital Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of WDC opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.14 and a beta of 1.65. Western Digital has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 299.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

