Wealthquest Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 138,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 17,162 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 238,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $92.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

