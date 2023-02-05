Wealthquest Corp Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after buying an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $362.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

