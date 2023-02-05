Wealthquest Corp Has $388,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

FITB stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.