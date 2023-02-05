Wayne Cohen Sells 7,395 Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) COO Wayne Cohen sold 7,395 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $68,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wayne Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Wayne Cohen sold 3,940 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $34,711.40.

On Friday, January 13th, Wayne Cohen sold 5,309 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $46,294.48.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Wayne Cohen sold 5,889 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $51,705.42.

On Monday, January 9th, Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $28,380.00.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of SCU opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $613.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $18.98.

Sculptor Capital Management Cuts Dividend

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 83.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 462,475 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 215.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 239,683 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 35.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 154,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

