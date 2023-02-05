Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 773 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 18,314,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,459,134. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $174.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.