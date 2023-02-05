Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 339 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.94. 3,755,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,351,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day moving average of $135.41. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.