Wayfinding Financial LLC Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,737,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,423,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,365,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 95,178 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of VOO stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $378.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,472,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,099. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
