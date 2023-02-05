Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,714 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,088,000 after buying an additional 569,213 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,744,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,193,000 after buying an additional 512,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $11,185,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,071,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,130. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $28.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

