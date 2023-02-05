Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $680,000 Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wayfinding Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.6% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $270,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 63,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,236,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 87,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,311,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.31. 2,328,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,087. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.05. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $9,071,056.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

