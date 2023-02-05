Wayfinding Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,091 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.9% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% in the second quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 137.4% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.4% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $6.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,936,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,289,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.79, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.