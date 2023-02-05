Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.05. 3,991,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,607. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $38.58.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.