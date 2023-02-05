Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.91.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $141.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,718,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,804. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $382.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.