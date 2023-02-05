Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 179.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,910,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $85,511,000 after buying an additional 1,227,700 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,678.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 695,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 689,497 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12,930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 601,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,802,000 after acquiring an additional 597,013 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $88,414,000 after purchasing an additional 587,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 88.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,101,847 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $34,599,000 after purchasing an additional 518,679 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 1.6 %

WBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.31.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $50.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Stories

