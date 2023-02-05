Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Wabash National also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.70-3.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a report on Friday. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.16. 996,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $29.57.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Insider Activity at Wabash National

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,961,142.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,006 shares of company stock worth $2,796,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Wabash National in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wabash National by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.