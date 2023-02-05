Vital Energy (VTLE) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vital Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.35, indicating that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s competitors have a beta of -13.02, indicating that their average share price is 1,402% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.39% 150.57% 12.17%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.23 Vital Energy Competitors $10.01 billion $758.23 million 5.02

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vital Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vital Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy Competitors 1662 9565 14961 443 2.53

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 37.52%. Given Vital Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Energy competitors beat Vital Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

