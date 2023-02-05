Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 82,884 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.0% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.13 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

