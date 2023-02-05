Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 45,665 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $61,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 99,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 996 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Visa by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 565,204 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $100,408,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $230.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $432.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

